Wild's Zach Bogosian Returns To Lineup Tonight Vs Canadiens

The Wild made a few roster moves on Monday morning before its game.
Wild recalled goaltender Cal Petersen on emergency conditions with Jesper Wallstedt sick. They also sent defenseman Matt Kiersted down and activated Zach Bogosian off the Injured Reserve (IR).
Bogosian, 35, has missed the last 12 games with a lower-body injury. He has one goal, three points and 20 hits in 23 games for the Wild this year.
David Jiricek will sit out tonight and be the team's seventh defensemen.
