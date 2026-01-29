Logo
Minnesota Wild
Powered by Roundtable
Wild’s Zach Bogosian Skated, Will Miss Thursday’s Game cover image

Wild’s Zach Bogosian Skated, Will Miss Thursday’s Game

Dylan Loucks
11h
Partner
160Members·2,279Posts
DylanLoucks@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Despite skating, veteran defenseman Zach Bogosian remains sidelined for the Wild's matchup against the Flames, extending his absence.

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (30-14-10) is back in action tonight to face the Calgary Flames (21-25-6).

Defenseman Zach Bogosian was on the ice for morning skate today for the Wild but head coach John Hynes said that Bogosian will miss tonight.

Bogosian, 35, has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury and is set to miss his 12th in a row tonight against the Flames.

The veteran defenseman has played in 23 games this season for the Wild. He has one goal, four points, 20 hits and 20 blocked shots.

Minnesota is 5-4-2 in its last 11 games without Bogosian. 

David Jiricek has been regularly playing in Bogosian’s absence and Matt Kiersted is the extra defenseman.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Wild Stories

Hynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.
thehockeynews.comHynes: Consistency The Next Step For Wild's David JiricekHynes believes David Jiricek is progressing, but solidifying puck decisions and positioning will unlock his NHL potential and drive consistency.

- Quinn Hughes Breaks Franchise Record In 18th Game.

- Immediate Impact: Quinn Hughes' Start With The Wild Has Been Historically Fast.

- 'You Want To Get Out Of Your Zone': Why Quinn Hughes Changes The Game For The Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

Latest News
1