Wild’s Zach Bogosian Skated, Will Miss Thursday’s Game

Defenseman Zach Bogosian was on the ice for morning skate today for the Wild but head coach John Hynes said that Bogosian will miss tonight.
Bogosian, 35, has missed the last 11 games with a lower-body injury and is set to miss his 12th in a row tonight against the Flames.
The veteran defenseman has played in 23 games this season for the Wild. He has one goal, four points, 20 hits and 20 blocked shots.
Minnesota is 5-4-2 in its last 11 games without Bogosian.
David Jiricek has been regularly playing in Bogosian’s absence and Matt Kiersted is the extra defenseman.
