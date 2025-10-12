Wild's Zeev Buium Records First NHL Goal In Loss To Columbus

ST. PAUL, Minn - In his second career regular season game, Minnesota Wild defenseman Zeev Buium recorded his first career NHL goal on the power play in the third period.

The Wild had four power-play goals in a 7-4 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Buium had made a few mistakes on the power play earlier in the game like entering the zone and miss passes but he continued to get more comfortable as the game went on and picked up two points.

On the Wild's seventh power play of the game, Buium picked up his first NHL goal off a nice feed from Joel Eriksson Ek, who had two assists on the power play in the loss.

"Yeah, I think it's frustrating. Obviously, scoring feels really good and getting that first one, but at the end of the day you want to compete, and you want to win," Buium said. "They had some crazy bounces but yeah, can't sit on it. Just move on."

Buium, 19, was the Wild's 12th overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft. He debuted in the playoffs for the Wild last year and had one assist in four games. It came on a Kirill Kaprizov goal.

The 6-foot defenseman added another point on the power play on Kaprizov's goal in the loss to Columbus. He has one goal and one assist on the year, all on the power play.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

- Wild Place Nico Sturm On Injured Reserve.

- Wild Sign Kirill Kaprizov To An Eight-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild Claim Defenseman Daemon Hunt Off Waivers.

- Wild Sign Filip Gustavsson To A Five-Year Contract Extension.

- Wild's Mats Zuccarello Out For Two Months With Lower-Body Injury.