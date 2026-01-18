Wild To Honor Fleury, Goligoski, Staal On Final 25th Anniversary Night

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild will welcome back three familiar faces on Saturday, Jan. 24, when Marc-Andre Fleury, Alex Goligoski, and Eric Staal attend the club’s final 25th anniversary celebration as Minnesota hosts the Florida Panthers.
Each player reached a career milestone in a Wild sweater, appearing in their 1,000th NHL regular-season game with the organization.
Fleury, who retired following the 2024-25 season, spent the final four years of his career in Minnesota.
He appeared in 123 regular-season games with the Wild and went 64-42-10 with a .902 save percentage, a 2.90 goals-against average and five shutouts.
Goligoski skated in 154 games for Minnesota across three seasons from 2021-22 to 2023-24.
The Minnesota native recorded four goals and 46 points in his Wild career and retired as a member of the Wild.
Staal remains one of the most productive centers in franchise history. Over 311 games with the Wild, he totaled 111 goals and 240 points, leading the team in scoring during the 2017-18 season and playing a central role in multiple playoff runs.
His 42-goal season during 2017-18 was a Wild franchise record before Kirill Kaprizov broke that during the 2021-22 season with 47 goals.
Goligoski now serves as player development advisor. It is his first season with the Wild in that role. He works closely with defenseman.
Fleury attends some games in the press box and is awaiting a role with the team. He still suits up and takes shots for injured players at The TRIA Rink in St. Paul.
Staal works for the Buffalo Sabres as a special assistant to General Manager. He was hired under Kevyn Adams, who is no longer the GM.
Saturday’s celebration will offer fans a chance to honor three players who helped shape different eras of Minnesota Wild hockey as they celebrate 25 years.
