Wild's Marco Rossi Out Of The Lineup Vs New York

The Minnesota Wild (2-3-1) is on the road tonight to face the New York Rangers (3-3-1). The Wild held a morning skate on Monday in New York and were missing some guys.

Zach Bogosian, who missed the Wild's last game in Philadelphia, was not on the ice for morning skate and will not play tonight. David Jiricek will play in his second consecutive game.

Center Marco Rossi blocked a shot against the Flyers and seemed to hobble off to the bench. He was not on the ice for morning skate.

Wild head coach John Hynes said on Monday that neither of the two will play tonight. Joel Eriksson Ek will slide up and replace Rossi on the first line. Ryan Hartman will move to the second line, Danila Yurov will go up to the third line and Ben Jones will make his season debut as the fourth line center.

