Canadiens: Can They Play The Right Way Twice In A Row?

Neither coach has yet confirmed who will start in net, and the Canadiens will not hold a morning skate. Martin St-Louis will speak to the media at 11:45, when we should find out. Jakub Dobes was great in the last game, and it will be interesting to see if that earned him another tour of duty. The Czech netminder has only played one game against the Wings so far, which he won. He has a 1.00 GAA and a .968 save percentage. Meanwhile, Jacob Fowler has also played one game against Detroit, but he lost it and has a 3.18 GAA with a .870 SV%. As for Samuel Montembeault, who still seems to be on the sidelines, he has a 4-1-2 record, a 2.67 GAA, and a .914 SV%.