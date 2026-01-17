Canadiens: Facing The Reeling Senators

Up front, Brendan Gallagher has historically been the Canadiens' most productive player against tonight’s opponents with 29 points in 50 games. Still, he has been held off the scoresheet against them this season. Nick Suzuki comes in second place with 24 points in 31 games, and he has four points in two duels so far this season. Phillip Danault comes in third place with 23 points in 38 games, but he wasn’t with the Habs for the first two duels this season. The Sens would do well to keep an eye on Cole Caufield, who has 16 points in 16 games, including four points in this season’s two games.