Canadiens Hope To Finish West Coast Trip With Win Against The Kings

The Montreal Canadiens will wrap up their West Coast trip tonight when they take on the Los Angeles Kings, and needless to say, after two losses, they really need to get the two points. As things stand, the Habs are in the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, but they have games in hand on both the Detroit Red Wings and the Buffalo Sabres. The former are just one point ahead of the Habs, while the latter have a four-point lead on the Tricolore, who only has one game in hand. It’s also worth noting that both teams have more regulation wins than the Habs (Montreal has 22, Detroit has 24, and Buffalo has 31), so if they are tied in points at the end of the season, the Canadiens won’t have the tiebreaker.