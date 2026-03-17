Canadiens Must Stop Sabotaging Themselves And Get Two Points

Gallagher is historically the Canadiens’ most productive player against the archrivals with 30 points in 46 games, but he’s been held off the scoresheet in the three duels this season. Nick Suzuki is second with 18 points in just 21 meetings, while both Josh Anderson and Noah Dobson have 13 points in 23 games. The Bruins should definitely keep an eye on Lane Hutson, though. The blueliner has eight points in just six duels, and after having a couple of tough games, he will want to bounce back. Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky both have three-game point streaks going, and the Habs will need them to keep it up if they are to come out on top Tuesday night.