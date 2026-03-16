Canadiens: Another Big Setback For Dach?

It’s tough to build a team and need to have a plan B scenario ready at all times, especially given the constraints of the salary cap. Montreal already has to do that with Guhle, and doing it with Dach as well could hurt the team. At the end of the season, Dach will be an RFA but will become a UFA at the end of the 2026-27 season. If the Canadiens choose to give him yet another chance, I would be surprised if the contract had much term on it. It’s hard not to feel for Dach, but hockey is first and foremost a business at the professional level.