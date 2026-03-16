Canadiens: Another Big Setback For Dach?

The Montreal Canadiens lost more than the game when they were beaten 4-3 by the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night; they also lost forward Kirby Dach, once again. In the very early stages of the game, forward Jeffrey Viel blindsided Dach with a solid hit. The Canadiens’ player did not see the hit coming at all. He got back up, skating gingerly and headed to the bench; that was his second and last shift of the game.
During the first intermission, the Canadiens announced that he would not be back in the game because of an upper-body injury. The media asked for an update after the game, but there was no news to share. With the Habs benefiting from a day off on Monday, it’s unlikely that we’ll hear anything before morning skate on Tuesday ahead of the evening’s duel with the Boston Bruins.
Ever since he entered the NHL, Dach has been plagued by rotten luck with injuries. From the wrist injury at the World Junior Championships to the concussion with the Chicago Blackhawks and the two knee injuries with the Canadiens, he’s been through a lot. As if that wasn’t enough, he also suffered a broken leg earlier this season.
The Canadiens have not confirmed that he’s dealing with a concussion, but given how the play unfolded, it wouldn’t be surprising. The timing of this latest setback couldn’t have been worse for Dach, who is currently playing the last year of the four-year deal he signed when the Canadiens acquired him.
Of the 312 games the Habs have played since then, Dach has only played 149, for just 48% of the matches. As harsh as it seems to write this, it’s hard to see the Habs committing long-term to the 6-foot-4 and 221-pound forward. While there’s definitely some talent there, his body seems unable to sustain the rigours of an NHL career.
Montreal already signed Kaiden Guhle to a six-year deal, and the defenseman keeps missing time, putting the defence corps under pressure. In four seasons, he has played 195 games, out of a possible 328, which means the Canadiens have had him only 60% of the time.
It’s tough to build a team and need to have a plan B scenario ready at all times, especially given the constraints of the salary cap. Montreal already has to do that with Guhle, and doing it with Dach as well could hurt the team. At the end of the season, Dach will be an RFA but will become a UFA at the end of the 2026-27 season. If the Canadiens choose to give him yet another chance, I would be surprised if the contract had much term on it. It’s hard not to feel for Dach, but hockey is first and foremost a business at the professional level.
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