Canadiens: Newhook And The Dobsons Had Visitors This Weekend

While the Montreal Canadiens had a tough weekend on the ice, two members of the organization had a good time off the ice with the Boston Fleet being in town to take on the Montreal Victoire on Sunday afternoon. Forward Alex Newhook arrived at Saturday night’s game against the San Jose Sharks sporting his sister’s jersey. Abby Newhook was drafted in the fifth round, 34th overall, at the 2025 PWHL draft, and the right winger has put up seven points in 18 games this season with the Fleet.
As for Alexa Dobson, Noah Dobson’s wife, she’s a Boston College graduate and was happy to meet her fellow Eagles, Megan Keller and Newhook, at the game on Saturday, on top of playing host to Dobson’s grandmother, who had made the trip from Prince Edouard Island to see her grandson play.
Unfortunately for the guests, the Canadiens couldn’t manage a win on Saturday night, but the pictures tell the story of a good time had by all. The Fleet’s win over the Victoire on Sunday afternoon no doubt made up for it for the three players, as the Boston side signed a thrilling comeback from behind overtime win. Boston was down 3-0 at the start of the third frame. Keller, the Fleet’s captain, had a goal and two assists, including one on the game-winning lamplighter in overtime. As for Newhook, she had an assist on the game-tying goal, which was scored with just 15 seconds left.
Despite the weekend’s two losses, Newhook has done well with the Canadiens since returning from injury, picking up right where he left off when he suffered a fractured ankle. He picked up seven points in nine outings since his return, which gives him 19 points in 26 games this season, that’s a 0.73 point-per-game pace. With 16 games to go in the Habs’ season, he could hit the 30-point mark before the end of the season, which would be an improvement on the 26 points he registered in 82 games last season.
Thankfully for Newhook, he still has a year left on the bridge deal he signed with the Canadiens when he was acquired from the Colorado Avalanche, one last chance to show what he can do before the Habs decide how best to go forward with the winger who will be an RFA at the end of the 2026-27 season.
As for Dobson, he picked up three points in the weekend’s two games, but just like the rest of the Canadiens’ defence corps, it was tougher from a defensive standpoint. Against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, he committed three giveaways and had two more against the Sharks on Saturday night. Still, offensively, he’s doing everything the Canadiens hoped he would do when they traded for him last summer. He now has 45 points in 66 games, on pace for 56 points on the year, a massive improvement from his 39-point output with the New York Islanders last season.
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