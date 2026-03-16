Canadiens: Newhook And The Dobsons Had Visitors This Weekend

As for Dobson, he picked up three points in the weekend’s two games, but just like the rest of the Canadiens’ defence corps, it was tougher from a defensive standpoint. Against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday night, he committed three giveaways and had two more against the Sharks on Saturday night. Still, offensively, he’s doing everything the Canadiens hoped he would do when they traded for him last summer. He now has 45 points in 66 games, on pace for 56 points on the year, a massive improvement from his 39-point output with the New York Islanders last season.