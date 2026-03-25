Former Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price On The Never Offside Podcast

Asked how he felt about being traded to the San Jose Sharks, Price explained that he knew it was coming since his agent had reached out to him the week before to let him know it was in the cards, and he added that he felt it was the best way he could help the Canadiens at that point. The netminder recalls it being a bit weird to head to a new team’s facility to have his medical, but adds he was happy to see Tyler Toffoli, even though he only spent a couple of hours there. Asked who came up with the idea for his tweet about always being a Hab, but just a teal one for now, he was happy to take the credit for it.