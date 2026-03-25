Former Canadiens Goaltender Carey Price On The Never Offside Podcast

Legendary Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price appeared on the Never Offside Podcast with Julie Petry and Cat Toffoli. With the Price family spending some time in Florida for their spring break, the netminder was actually at the Petry’s house when the show was recorded, even though Jeff Petry wasn’t home, having been traded to the Minnesota Wild.
Asked how he felt about being traded to the San Jose Sharks, Price explained that he knew it was coming since his agent had reached out to him the week before to let him know it was in the cards, and he added that he felt it was the best way he could help the Canadiens at that point. The netminder recalls it being a bit weird to head to a new team’s facility to have his medical, but adds he was happy to see Tyler Toffoli, even though he only spent a couple of hours there. Asked who came up with the idea for his tweet about always being a Hab, but just a teal one for now, he was happy to take the credit for it.
Forced into retirement by knee issues, the netminder explained that he misses playing the game, the camaraderie, and the feeling you get before going on the ice. He was also made to recall how his dad used to fly him to practice when he was younger and living in Anahim Lake. While that was not new information for most Price fans, the fact that his dad let him fly the plane at times was. He chuckled, saying, “That’s probably the first thing I learned to drive”.
About his arrival in the NHL, Price said that he lived with Kyle Chipchura for half of his first season and that the Habs were easy to integrate because there were a lot of young guys on the team. Price also told the story of how he once traded a stick to a kid in Edmonton for a lasso, which he pretty much kept in his stall for the rest of his career and at times used to rope players. Now there’s a picture, Petry’s wife added that it was one of her husband’s favourite memories in Montreal, seeing the cowboy goalie rope in players.
While Price said he wasn’t much of a chirper on the ice, he said that it just motivated him when players would chirp him. Like at the Sochi Olympics, when playing Latvia, a player kept trying to get into his head and telling him he was the weakest link on the team. Price told himself, “Oh yeah? I’ll show you,” and Canada won that game 2-1.
In the superlatives segment of the show, he had to name the player he played with who was the best class clown; he went with P.K. Subban. When it came to best dressed, he named Andrei Markov and Roman Hamrlik before his wife interjected to add that Plekanec was always well dressed, to which Price replied, “except on the ice, where he always wore that turtleneck.” As for his most intelligent teammate, he chose Saku Koivu, then added Shea Weber and wrapped it up with Mike Condon. Unsurprisingly, when asked who the most intense competitor was, he went with Brendan Gallagher, whose compete level is still praised by Habs management to this day. He also mentioned Paul Byron.
As for who most liked to take part in his Outdoorsy events, he went with Byron and Weber before telling the story of how Jake Evans ended up dropping his phone in the fishing hole while ice fishing with him. Asked who was most likely to be late for the team bus, he instantly replied I think P.K. actually missed the bus once, but his wife added that Carey himself had once missed the bus too. As for the best chirper, he mentioned that Gallagher would run his mouth, but so did Andrew Shaw, who got the title. Asked who his best roommate was on the road, he went with Yannick Weber, who is now his brother-in-law. He named Jeff Petry as the guy most likely to organize a reunion event and the best gift giver.
The funniest moment of the interview came when Petry asked him how excited he was about Cole Caufield becoming the next Mr. Saturday Night. He replied with a little smile:
I don’t know if I’m excited about it, I’m kind of upset about it…nah…how about we call him Mr. Saturday evening?
As for a moment that still gives him chills, he mentioned playing the first game of the Conference Final in Vegas after playing two rounds in front of an empty building. He said that coming through the tunnel for that game was probably the most energized he ever felt. In his post-hockey life, he says he’s enjoying seeing the kids grow up and finding themselves, but he also has time for his hobbies like hunting. When asked which player was the hardest one to read when they were attacking his net, he picked Alexander Ovechkin because he would just rip it.
Finally, when asked if there's a goaltender in the league that reminds him of himself, he replied with no hesitation, Jacob Fowler, and added that he has given him his number. As for the funniest goalie to play against, he named Marc-Andre Fleury, and how he copied his shootout save pose.
Four years into retirement, Price looks at peace with it and like he is enjoying his post-hockey life. While it’s a shame he had to call it a career, it’s great to see how well he is doing now.
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