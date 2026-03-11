Canadiens Wrapping Up Season Series Against Big Rival

Up front, it will be interesting to see if Cole Caufield will be well enough to play a second game in as many nights. The diminutive winger only saw 10:27 of action against Toronto as he wasn’t feeling well. Brendan Gallagher is the Habs’ most productive forward against Ottawa with 29 points in 51 games, but captain Nick Suzuki is catching up fast. The center has 26 points in 32 games, while Philip Danault comes in third place with 24 points in 39 games. As for Caufield, playing against the Sens normally brings out the best of him; he has 19 points in just 17 games, and the same can be said about Lane Hutson, who has nine points in just seven games.