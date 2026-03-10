Montembeault Is Working On His Big Issue

Even though he’s well aware of the situation, like goaltending coach Marco Marcianno, it seems the work done so far hasn't managed to right the ship in that department. As for Martin St-Louis, he believes his team has to be more combative without the puck to help their goaltenders. The coach says his team has been too stubborn in the neutral zone of late, making risky plays that lead to turnovers at the zone entry and have created odd-man rushes. That kind of play leaves them vulnerable, and the skaters don’t have time to recover the puck.