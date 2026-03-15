Canadiens: Wrapping Up The Weekend With A Tilt Against The Ducks

Since beating the Habs last week, the Ducks have lost three of their last four games and have a 6-4-0 record in their last 10 games. They are involved in a three-way battle with the Vegas Golden Knights and the Edmonton Oilers for the Pacific Division lead and sit in second place, a single point behind the Knights, making tonight’s game all the more important for them. Meanwhile, the Canadiens are 5-2-3 in their last 10 games and now only have a two-point lead on the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings, who occupy the two wild-card spots. The Habs have games in hand on both teams, but they still need the win, ideally in regulation. Should they end the season tied in points, the number of regulation wins is a tie-breaker, and Montreal only has 25 of them, just like Detroit, while the Bruins have 27. The Ducks have won six of the last 10 duels between the two teams.