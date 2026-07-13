Big Year Ahead For Carrier And Montembeault

With one year left at a very reasonable $3.15 million cap hit, one would have thought a team would be willing to take a chance on Montembeault, but there have been no takers so far. While he feels he can start again with the Habs, there is little doubt that Montembeault would be best served by joining a team that hasn’t got as crowded a crease. When training camp starts, he won’t be battling for the number one job but rather to prove to his teammates that last year’s collapse was a one-off and that he’s worthy of their confidence. That won’t be an easy task, with Dobes having signed a new three-year contract and Fowler seen as the goaltender of the future in Montreal.