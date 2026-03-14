Canadiens To Take On Hungry Sharks

This is going to be a big weekend for Martin St-Louis and his Montreal Canadiens, with two games against two teams that proved to be huge challenges last week. The first duel of this back-to-back will be against the San Jose Sharks, who beat the Habs 7-5 a week and a half ago. Ryan Warsofsky’s men lost three games in a row after their win over Montreal before bouncing back against the Boston Bruins on Thursday night, but they are still on the outside of the playoff picture, looking in. They trail the Los Angeles Kings by a single point, but they do have two games in hand, making tonight’s tilt incredibly important.