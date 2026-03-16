Canadiens: Fail To Manage Risk And Drop Two Big Points

The hulking defenseman played like a man who doesn’t want to come out of the lineup anytime soon. Early in the first, Jeffrey Viel blindsided Kirby Dach with a big hit, and the blueliner took his number to pay him a visit in his next shift, which he did. Viel refused to engage, but the message was clear. The result was the same when Josh Anderson came knocking. Unfortunately for Dach, he had to leave the game, and the severity of the injury remains to be seen.