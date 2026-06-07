Canadiens Dobes Vows To Be Even Stronger

It will be interesting to see how the offseason unfolds in net for Montreal. In an ideal world, they would start the season with a goalie tandem rather than a trio. Samuel Montembeault said that he wants to turn over a new leaf and start afresh, but he stopped short of saying he wanted to do that elsewhere. Still, one has to believe that given the nature of his struggles last season, a fresh start in a market that isn’t as high-pressure as Montreal would probably be better for him.