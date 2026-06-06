Canadiens Report Card Top Six Edition

The Habs captain had a season for the ages, as evidenced by his Frank J. Selke Trophy win. For the first time in his career, he surpassed the 100-point mark, finishing with 101 points, including 29 goals and a whopping 72 assists. He’s the first Hab to reach the milestone since Mats Naslund in 1986. He also became only the fourth Canadiens player to do it after Naslund, Guy Lafleur and Peter Mahovlich. Year after year, his numbers keep on improving. He has 12 more points than in 2024-25, and his differential has gone from plus-19 to plus-37, a top-10 mark in the league. The 26-year-old also picked up a lot of valuable experience this year, playing for Canada at the Olympics and guiding the Canadiens to the third round of the playoffs. Even though the first line struggled to produce at even strength in the playoffs, Suzuki still co-led the team in points with 16 in 19 games, just like Lane Hutson.