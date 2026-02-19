Canadiens: Suzuki Earning Big Praise All-Around

I won’t just give him flowers; I’ll give him 10 bouquets because he made one of the biggest plays of the tournament. He hadn’t been playing great, and I think some of us wondered, and I admit I was one of them, if, when Brad Marchand came back into the lineup, Suzuki might be a scratch. But you’re right, like he made a play, it would have been easy for him to peel off and go back to the bench and wait for somebody else. But he made a dogged, determined play, and the hand-eye coordination on the tip was incredible. Great players make great plays at critical times, and Nick Suzuki proved he was a great player. And you know what, Ariel? Nobody is going to be saying he deserves to come out of the lineup anymore. That’s over.