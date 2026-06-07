Canadiens Report Card Bottom Six Edition

Another year, another injury-plagued season for Dach. The big forward cannot stay healthy, and it’s become obvious that he will never be the Canadiens’ second-line center. In just 37 games, he put up 15 points, which would have worked out to 33 points over a full 82-game season. His inconsistency remains a big issue, and he’s shown he’s capable of the best and the worst in the same postseason. After being pointed as the responsible for the Canadiens’ Game 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning, he bounced back spectacularly in Game 3, putting up a goal and an assist, but he couldn’t keep that kind of level of play all the way through. He put up just five points in 19 games and ended the postseason on the wing of the fourth line. It remains to be seen if the Canadiens will keep him in the fold.