Canadiens Hold Intense Practice As Dach Could Possibly Play On Tuesday

While practice was set to start at 10:30, at 10:10, many players were already on the ice with Adam Nicholas, working on one-timers. By 10:15, almost everyone was there, and Nicholas had them taking turns, taking a couple of one-timers from far out on the wing before taking a couple of wristers after skating in nearer the middle of the ice. Considering the Habs could only muster 16 shots on net in regulation on Saturday night, it was a wise move to have the players work on their shots. Practice makes perfect, as they say. Meanwhile, at the other end of the ice, Jayden Struble was warming the goaltenders.