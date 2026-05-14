Canadiens Must Start As They Mean To Go On

Historically, when a series is tied 2-2, the home team has a 177-127 record for a .582 winning percentage. As for Buffalo, they have a 15-20 record in the fifth game of a series (.429), and when they started the round at home, they are 8-7 for a .533 winning percentage. Meanwhile, the Canadiens have a 57-41 record in game 5 (.582), but on the road, they are 17-21 (.447). However, in these playoffs, the Habs are 4-2 on the Road and have outscored their opponents 18-14. As for the Sabres, they are 2-3 at the KeyBank Center and have been outscored 16-12.