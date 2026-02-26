Canadiens Prospect Out For Four Weeks

A third-round pick at the 2022 draft, the Swede has developed into a good puck-moving defenseman with smooth skating and puck-handling skills; he can even be physical when the situation calls for it. With so many left-shot defenseman in the organization, decisions will eventually have to be made. Engstrom has NHL potential, but he’s stuck behind Mike Matheson, Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Jayden Struble, and Arber Xhekaj. At the very least, he could have been a good asset to move by the trade deadline if the Canadiens felt they couldn’t make room for him in the NHL eventually.