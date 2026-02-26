Canadiens To Battle Islanders In First Of Three Games In A Month And A Half

Thursday night’s tilt will also be Dobson’s and Emil Heineman’s first game against their former team. The two players were part of the swap that saw the Canadiens send their two first-round picks at the last draft to New York. The right-shot rearguard has 38 points in 57 games with the Canadiens, while the sophomore has 23 points in 58 games with the Isles. The youngster already has 15 goals to his name and skates on the Islanders’ second line, and on both special teams, the top unit on the penalty kill and the second on the power play. It will also be Islanders' GM Mathieu Darche's first game against his former team.