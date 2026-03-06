Canadiens Reported To Be In Talks With Flames

Multiple sources report that the Montreal Canadiens are in talks with the Calgary Flames.
It’s been a rather quiet deadline day so far, especially for the Montreal Canadiens. Still, insiders David Pagnotta and Marco D’Amico report that Kent Hughes and co. have been in talks with the Calgary Flames and that progress is being made.
According to Pagnotta, the Habs’ main target would be Nazem Kadri, and the deal could include Finnish sniper Patrik Laine. Kadri’s name has been linked to the Canadiens a lot over the course of the season, and it’s already been established that Montreal is not a destination he would block with his modified no-trade clause (he has a 13-team no-trade list).
Kadri won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, recording 15 points in 16 playoff games. The 35-year-old is under contract for another three years with a $7M cap hit. In 61 games this season, he has gathered 41 points in Calgary, averaging 19:11 of ice time.
While the Canadiens could certainly use more experience down the middle, a move for the aging veteran would be surprising from Hughes, who typically targets younger players who can grow and improve with his team.
Earlier this week, it was also reported that the Flames were interested in defenseman Arber Xhekaj, and one has to wonder if the gritty defenseman could be involved in a potential deal. One thing is for sure, though: Calgary has plenty of cap room and would have no problem taking on Laine’s salary, even though they’ll likely still ask the Canadiens to retain part of his salary.
With less than an hour and a half until the deadline, talks will likely go down to the wire.