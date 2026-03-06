Logo
Montreal Canadiens
Powered by Roundtable
Canadiens Reported To Be In Talks With Flames cover image

Canadiens Reported To Be In Talks With Flames

Karine Hains
3h
Partner
617Members·3,943Posts
KarineHains@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

Multiple sources report that the Montreal Canadiens are in talks with the Calgary Flames.

It’s been a rather quiet deadline day so far, especially for the Montreal Canadiens. Still, insiders David Pagnotta and Marco D’Amico report that Kent Hughes and co. have been in talks with the Calgary Flames and that progress is being made.

According to Pagnotta, the Habs’ main target would be Nazem Kadri, and the deal could include Finnish sniper Patrik Laine. Kadri’s name has been linked to the Canadiens a lot over the course of the season, and it’s already been established that Montreal is not a destination he would block with his modified no-trade clause (he has a 13-team no-trade list).

Could The Canadiens Trade For Help In Net?
Report: Canadiens Goalie Available For Trade
Canadiens Taking On Ducks And Leading Scorer Amongst Rookies Beckett Sennecke

Kadri won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, recording 15 points in 16 playoff games. The 35-year-old is under contract for another three years with a $7M cap hit. In 61 games this season, he has gathered 41 points in Calgary, averaging 19:11 of ice time.

While the Canadiens could certainly use more experience down the middle, a move for the aging veteran would be surprising from Hughes, who typically targets younger players who can grow and improve with his team.

Earlier this week, it was also reported that the Flames were interested in defenseman Arber Xhekaj, and one has to wonder if the gritty defenseman could be involved in a potential deal. One thing is for sure, though: Calgary has plenty of cap room and would have no problem taking on Laine’s salary, even though they’ll likely still ask the Canadiens to retain part of his salary.

With less than an hour and a half until the deadline, talks will likely go down to the wire.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.  

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here

Montreal CanadiensCalgary FlamesPatrik LaineKent Hughes
Latest News
1