Canadiens Taking On Ducks And Leading Scorer Amongst Rookies Beckett Sennecke

For the first time this season, the Montreal Canadiens will be taking on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. The California-based outfit is currently second in the Pacific Division, and it looks like it will qualify for the playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season. Keen to help their playoff push, GM Pat Verbeek acquired veteran offensive defenseman John Carlson from the Washington Capitals for two draft picks early on Friday morning. The rearguard has 46 points in 55 games this season and will bring some veteran leadership to a young Ducks side.