Canadiens Rumoured To Have Interest In Young Blueliner

The Anaheim Ducks are vulnerable right now, and there are rumors around the league about their 22-year-old blueliner Pavel Mintyukov.
While the Montreal Canadiens have been as silent as can be in both the free-agent and trade markets, at least when it comes to finalizing deals, GM Kent Hughes has been busy putting pen to paper with the team’s young players. There was no urgency in signing Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes on paper. They still had a year left on their deal, but taking care of those contracts a year in advance means the Canadiens no longer have to worry about them. Demidov wouldn’t have been eligible for an offer sheet next season, but Dobes could have been, and the situation the Anaheim Ducks find themselves in right now is a cautionary tale if ever there was one.
Their budding first-line center, Leo Carlsson, has signed an offer sheet with the Philadelphia Flyers for an $18 million cap hit. Cutter Gauthier is an RFA, and while he cannot sign an offer sheet, he is no doubt closely monitoring the Carlsson situation. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov is an RFA as well, but like Carlsson, he could sign an offer sheet, and several teams are reportedly interested, including the Canadiens, according to David Pagnotta.
That seems rather surprising considering that Mintyukov is a left-shot defenseman, something the Canadiens are definitely not lacking. Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson, Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj are all lefties, just like Adam Engstrom, who’s knocking on the Canadiens’ door and has seen enough AHL action.
However, it was clear in the playoffs that Martin St-Louis didn’t have much trust in Xhekaj and Struble. If the Habs can find a right-shot defenseman to play alongside Hutson, Guhle would go back to the left side, and neither of them would have to be used. But that’s proven to be a tough challenge.
If the Canadiens were to go for Mintyukov, it would certainly mean more movement. The 22-year-old was the 10th overall pick at the 2022 NHL draft, and in three NHL seasons, he has put up 69 points in 204 games while averaging 18:04 of ice time. There’s no denying that he has a lot of talent and potential, but is he what the Canadiens need? He does have a game that’s more rugged than Mike Matheson or Noah Dobson; he has landed 82 hits this past season after landing 81 and 85 in his first two seasons.
With the Ducks currently dealing with the fallout of the Carlsson offer sheet, it would be another for GM Pat Verbeek if another team were to offer sheet Mintyukov, which may make him amenable to a sign-and-trade deal for the blueliner, who’s yet another client of Gold Star agent Dan Milstein. Could Verbeek be willing to send the talented blueliner to Montreal in exchange for another left-hand defenseman and some futures? That remains to be seen, but acquiring Mintyukov without unloading another left-shot defenseman wouldn’t make sense for the Canadiens.
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