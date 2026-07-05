Canadiens Rumoured To Have Interest In Young Blueliner

While the Montreal Canadiens have been as silent as can be in both the free-agent and trade markets, at least when it comes to finalizing deals, GM Kent Hughes has been busy putting pen to paper with the team’s young players. There was no urgency in signing Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes on paper. They still had a year left on their deal, but taking care of those contracts a year in advance means the Canadiens no longer have to worry about them. Demidov wouldn’t have been eligible for an offer sheet next season, but Dobes could have been, and the situation the Anaheim Ducks find themselves in right now is a cautionary tale if ever there was one.