Canadiens: Status Quo As Caufield Returns

Speaking to the media after practice, the players all sang the same tune: internal competition is good for the team. There’s no denying that it is; having the luxury of spare NHL-calibre players is not something St-Louis has been used to over the years, but now that everyone’s healthy, that’s exactly what he has. He spoke earlier this week about his job involving making hard decisions, and it seems like crunch time is right around the corner. The coach added that all of his players know where they stand and that the plan will be reevaluated on a game-by-game basis. He also mentioned that when Gallagher himself entered the league, his presence influenced the ice time of older players; that’s just the way things go, the league is a wheel that keeps on turning.