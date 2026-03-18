Canadiens Still Need To Fix Recurrent Mistake

At this stage of the season, it’s too late for a complete overhaul of the defensive system, but Martin St-Louis has to be aware that there’s a lot of work to be done there. While on paper the system works, it means that on the ice, players need to make the right reads in a split second. That’s easier said than done, and if a player like Oliver Kapanen with such a high hockey I.Q. can make a mistake, anybody can. On Tuesday, instead of sticking with his man, the Finn stopped and was drawn to the puck carrier who Hutson already had.