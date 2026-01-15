Canadiens To Battle Surging Sabres

Neither side has confirmed its starter yet, and given Samuel Montembeault’s fantastic performance on Tuesday night in Washington in the 3-2 overtime loss, one can wonder if he might have earned the right to start two games in a row despite the loss. When Montreal won the first duel of the season in October, Jakub Dobes was in the net and posted a .938 save percentage, stopping 30 of the 32 shots he faced. The Czech netminder has a 2-0-0 record against Buffalo with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 SV. Meanwhile, Montembeault has a 5-5-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 SV. As for Jacob Fowler, he has never faced the hosts, but if Martin St-Louis chooses the alternate goalies, it would be the youngster’s turn. The Canadiens are set to practice at 11:30 AM, and we should know who will start shortly thereafter.