Canadiens To Battle Surging Sabres

It’s been 14 years since the Buffalo Sabres made the playoffs in the spring of 2011, and it’s been even longer since they won a playoff series, all the way back in 2007. Since then, Buffalo has been the butt of all jokes and often used as a stopgap by good players before they went out to win championships elsewhere. Think about Ryan O’Reilly or Jack Eichel, for instance. However, this season could be different. Buffalo finished 2025 and started 2026 with a 10-game winning streak and has now won 14 of their last 16 games. With 54 points, Lindy Ruff’s men are in the first wildcard spot, just ahead of the Boston Bruins, on whom they have two games in hand.
The Montreal Canadiens have won their last five games against the Sabres and eight of the previous 10 duels between the two sides, but given Buffalo’s recent results, it feels like this is going to be a completely different game. The Sabres are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games, while the Canadiens are 6-2-2.
Neither side has confirmed its starter yet, and given Samuel Montembeault’s fantastic performance on Tuesday night in Washington in the 3-2 overtime loss, one can wonder if he might have earned the right to start two games in a row despite the loss. When Montreal won the first duel of the season in October, Jakub Dobes was in the net and posted a .938 save percentage, stopping 30 of the 32 shots he faced. The Czech netminder has a 2-0-0 record against Buffalo with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .930 SV. Meanwhile, Montembeault has a 5-5-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 SV. As for Jacob Fowler, he has never faced the hosts, but if Martin St-Louis chooses the alternate goalies, it would be the youngster’s turn. The Canadiens are set to practice at 11:30 AM, and we should know who will start shortly thereafter.
At the other end of the ice, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 1-2-0 record against Montreal with a 4.54 GAA and a .847 SV, but he was in the net on Wednesday night when the Sabres beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-2. With Alex Lyon on injured reserve, Colten Ellis is acting as backup. Ellis has never faced the Canadiens, but in 10 games this season, he has a 5-4-0 record with a 3.11 GAA and a .900 SV. Since this is such an essential divisional meeting, one can wonder if Buffalo may be tempted to use Luukkonen even though he played last night, as he only faced 22 shots. The Sabres have a hectic schedule ahead, though, with five games in just eight nights.
Up front, Rasmus Dahlin is the Sabres’ most productive player against the Canadiens with 19 points in 21 games, followed by Alex Tuch, who has 18 points in 19 games and Tage Thompson, with 16 points in 17 games. Clearly, Buffalo’s leaders enjoy taking on the Habs. Tuch and Thompson are both on a five-game point streak, and the Habs will have to keep a close eye on them. It will be interesting to see if Josh Norris will be in the lineup after leaving Wednesday night’s game with an upper-body injury.
Meanwhile, Brendan Gallagher has 24 points against Buffalo in his career, but he gathered them over 44 games. Captain Nick Suzuki is second with 20 points in just 18 meetings, while Philip Danault is third with 15 points in 25 games. Newly extended Alexandre Texier has four points in seven games, but he’s been red-hot of late, and with a new contract in his back pocket, he should be skating like the wind on Thursday night.
The game is set for 7:00 PM, and you can catch it on MSG-B, TSN2, and RDS. Jon McIsaac and Alex Lepkowski will be officiating, while Matt MacPherson and Jesse Marquis will be acting as linemen. With the Detroit Red Wings not playing tonight, a win would allow the Canadiens to leapfrog them in the standings and take second place in the Atlantic Division; they would remain behind the Tampa Bay Lightning since Jon Cooper’s men have played fewer games.
Edit: Jacob Fowler will get the start for the Canadiens and Kaiden Guhle will replace Jayden Struble in the lineup
