Logo
Montreal Canadiens
Powered by Roundtable
Former Canadiens Player Sends Avalanche Through To Third Round cover image

Former Canadiens Player Sends Avalanche Through To Third Round

Karine Hains
3h
featured
704Members·4,298Posts
KarineHains@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

The Colorado Avalanche joined the Carolina Hurricanes in the third-round waiting room thanks to a goal scored by former Montreal Canadiens defenseman Brett Kulak.

Nobody will be shocked to hear that the Colorado Avalanche eliminated the Minnesota Wild last night. However, they will most probably be surprised to hear who scored the overtime goal that sent Jared Bednar’s men through. It was none other than former Montreal Canadiens’ defenseman Brett Kulak.

The 32-year-old Edmonton native blueliner has had a good time in the NHL since the Canadiens traded him to the Edmonton Oilers back in the 2021-2022 season. He was signed to a four-year contract extension by his hometown team, and he also made two Stanley Cup finals playing alongside two of the best players in the world, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Is It Time For A Few Lineup Changes For The Canadiens?
Two Canadiens Rookies Top 4 In Calder Trophy Voting
Canadiens’ Newhook Stays Hot Despite Loss

Earlier this season, he was traded to the Pittsburgh Penguins, along with Stuart Skinner, as the Oilers sought to address their goaltending woes by acquiring Tristan Jarry. He got to play with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang for 25 games before being sent to Colorado in exchange for Samuel Girard and a second-round pick. He’s now just one round away from another Stanley Cup final.

However, the Kulak trade was a great one for the Canadiens as well. When they flipped him to the Oilers, they received William Lagesson, a seventh-round pick in 2024 and, more importantly, a second-round pick in 2022. Who did the Canadiens land with that second-round pick? None other than Lane Hutson, who has since become a franchise cornerstone for the Canadiens.

The Canadiens’ front office won’t lose any sleep about trading Kulak, second-round winning goal or not, especially since Kent Hughes did manage to ink Hutson to a team-friendly long-term deal earlier this season. The slippery offensive blueliner will be in Montreal for another eight years or until the 2033-34 season for an $8.85 million cap hit per year.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.  

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.

Subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here

Montreal CanadiensLane HutsonKent HughesColorado Avalanche
Latest News