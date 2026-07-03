The Canadiens Are In Dobes’ Corner

This contract will allow the Canadiens to reevaluate when Fowler himself is eligible to sign a contract extension, at the end of this upcoming season (since his ELC will expire at the end of the 2027-28 campaign). If Dobes gets the lion's share of the work this year and Fowler is cast into the role of the backup but still gets enough playing time, his development won’t be hindered, and he may agree to sign a bridge deal as well for a reasonable amount. That would provide the Habs with the luxury of having two good goaltenders at a reasonable price for even longer, much like the Boston Bruins did with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark before they were both due for a big raise.