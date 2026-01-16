Sportsnet Has The Canadiens In Sixth Place Of Their Power Rankings

It’s been an interesting first half of the season for the Montreal Canadiens. They thrilled their fans with overtime wins early in the season, but it has since become clear that failing to close out opponents in regulation could hurt them in the long run. They went from being very confident in their goaltenders at the start of the campaign to needing to call up their goalie of the future for an electroshock. They battled through several injuries to key players, yet they’ve remained competitive and brought in replacements who have performed surprisingly well.