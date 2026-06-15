Three Former Canadiens Are Now Stanley Cup Champions

Back in 2021, he was offered a single-season contract by the Canes with a $6.1 million cap hit in what looked like a retaliatory offer sheet after the Canadiens had tried to poach Sebastian Aho from Carolina with an offer sheet in the 2019 offseason. Well aware that the Finn wasn’t worth $6.1 million per season, the Canes signed him to an eight-year contract extension before the end of the 2022 season, which had a $4.82 cap hit. He even has a 10-team no-trade clause. The centerman never put up more than 43 points in a season, and there have been plenty of rumours about the Canes trying to trade him in the last couple of seasons. Still, they failed to find any takers, which was hardly surprising, given both the term and the money remaining to be paid under his contract.