Game Day: Everything You Need To Know Ahead Of Nashville Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks

Oct 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators center Tyson Jost (17) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the first period at Bridgestone Arena. Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Nashville Predators look to snap a four-game losing streak Thursday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks at Bridgestone Arena.

The Preds are 0-3-1 in their last four games, the most recent defeat coming Tuesday, 5-2, against the Anaheim Ducks in the first of a five-game homestand. Tyson Jost and Filip Forsberg tallied the only goals for the Preds, with Jost getting his first in a Nashville uniform since being claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes Oct. 1.

The Canucks are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by Vancouver.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Thursday’s matchup with the Canucks.

Game Day

Who: Nashville Predators (2-3-2) vs. Vancouver Canucks (4-3-0)

When: 7 Pm CT at Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

TV: FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: 102.5 The Game

Line (via BET MGM): Canucks -1.5 (+220). O 6 (-105). -110. Predators +1.5 (-275). U 6 (-115). -110

Starters: Nashville - TBD, Winnipeg – TBD

Reassignments And Call-Ups

On Wednesday, Preds general manager Barry Trotz announced that center Brady Martin was reassigned to the OHL’s Soo Greyhounds.

The 18-year-old fifth overall pick by the Predators in the 2025 NHL Draft appeared in three games this season, recording an assist and two shots on goal.

Trotz also announced Thursday the Preds have recalled forward Matthew Wood from Milwaukee of the AHL. Head coach Andrew Brunette confirmed Wood will play against the Canucks.

The 20-year-old Wood has appeared in two games for the Admirals this season, scoring his first career professional goal on Oct. 18 vs. Texas.

Originally selected by the Predators in the first round (15th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, Wood collected an assist in six games with Nashville last season. He suffered an injury in the team’s Gold Star Showcase intrasquad scrimmage during the pre-season.

The Preds are hoping his call-up will inject a spark into an offense that has only managed 2.43 goals per game this season.

Special Teams Continue To Be A Paradox

One of the many reasons the Predators have had issues with goal-scoring this season is the poor performance of the power play.

What is going on with Nashville Predators power play? Brunette, players share their thoughts

Andrew Brunette and key players dissect the Predators' struggling man-advantage, revealing offensive stagnation and zone entry issues hindering their success.

Both of the team’s power-play units have managed only two goals in 24 chances, an 8.3% clip through seven games, dead last in the NHL.

On the other hand, the penalty kill has been much better, operating at 86.9% (3-of-23), good for ninth overall.

It goes without saying the power play has to improve if the Preds hope to boost their overall goal production, especially since they have been mostly unable to break close games open.

Past Meetings With The Canucks

The Preds are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Canucks. Over the last five home contests, Nashville is 2-3-0 against Vancouver.

All-time against the Canucks, the Preds sport a 37-43-9 mark. They are 19-19-7 against them at Bridgestone Arena.

Steven Stamkos has collected 31 points (19g-12a) in 23 games against the Canucks. His 1.35 points per game against Vancouver is tied with San Jose for the most he has recorded against any team in his career (minimum three games played.

Roman Josi has two goals and eight assists for 10 points in nine of his last 14 games against Vancouver. He also has 19 points (2g-17a) in his last 23 games vs. the Canucks.

Scouting The Canucks

Vancouver comes into Thursday’s contest ranked 20th in the NHL scoring 2.86 goals per game. They’re tied for 18th in goals against at 3.14.

The Canucks’ power play is 23rd in the NHL at 17.4%. On the penalty kill, Vancouver is tied for 20th at 75.0%.

Vancouver is expected to get Brock Boeser back into their lineup for Thursday's game. Boeser has missed the last two games due to personal reasons.

Vancouver Canucks Gameday Preview #8: Wrapping Up A Five-Game Road Trip Against The Predators

The Vancouver Canucks battle the Nashville Predators on Thursday night.

The 28-year-old Boeser has three goals through seven games and is averaging 19:37 of ice time.

Conor Garland (2g-5a) paces the Canucks in scoring with seven points, followed by Quinn Hughes (1g-4a) with five points.

Former Preds forward Kiefer Sherwood is the team’s leader in goals with four. Goaltender Thatcher Demko is 3-1-0 in net for Vancouver this season. Another former Pred, Kevin Lankinen, is 1-2-0 as Demko’s backup.

Player Status

Preds forward Jonathan Marchessault remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury and will not play against Vancouver.

Nicolas Hague, who suffered an upper-body injury, has yet to play this season and is still on injured reserve.