New Jersey Devils
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David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2026 3:44 AMPublished Nov 18, 2026 3:44 AM
Between the Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils, which team will end up with more awards by the end of the season?
The Montreal Canadiens and the New Jersey Devils are putting together great seasons. They enter Wednesday’s matchup at the top of their divisions and the Eastern Conference. By the end of the season, both the Canadiens and the Devils look poised to be in position to compete for the Stanley Cup.
The Canadiens were great last season, and the success helped Nick Suzuki win the Selke Trophy, while a handful of Canadiens ended up being finalists in multiple awards. Expect the same from them this season as well.
Likewise, the Devils' resurgence is putting a handful of players into the spotlight. Will they have more award winners by the end of the season? Like the Canadiens, a handful of Devils should be finalists and win some hardware in the process.
Devils Have Some Newcomers Joining The Party
The Connor Hellebuyck trade changed the Devils. They’ve gone 7-0 with him as a starter and have become a contender. With the great season, a lot in the hockey world are watching this team closely.
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Hellebuyck, for one, can be a Vezina Trophy finalist and possibly win it. While he’s missed time because of the holdout with the Winnipeg Jets, he’s playing at a high level. Hellebuyck can have outstanding numbers by the end of the season that convince the voters. (the NHL general managers) that he deserves the Vezina, especially if he wins enough games.
This can also be the season Nico Hischier reestablishes himself as a Selke Trophy-caliber player. He was a finalist in 2022-23 and has been a great two-way center for years, but this season can put him back in the conversation, especially with the season Hischier and the Devils are putting together.
The other big award that a Devil can win is the Jim Gregory Award, awarded to the GM of the year. It’s hard to deny that GM Sunny Mehta has made the moves to be a frontrunner. The problem, oddly enough, is that the award is voted on by the other GMs in the league, many of whom respect the GMs who have been in the league for years (like Jim Nill, Bill Guerin, and Joe Sakic).
Canadiens Should Have Multiple Finalists In Major Awards
It’s become an annual tradition for the Canadiens to have a Calder Trophy finalist. In 2024-25, it was Lane Hutson winning it, and last season Ivan Demidov was a finalist. This season, goaltender Jacob Fowler is in the driver’s seat to win the Calder. Ironically, his toughest competition is Cole Hutson, Lane’s younger brother and a standout defenseman for the Washington Capitals.
Speaking of Hutson, the Canadiens version can put himself in the Norris Trophy conversation. It’s tough competition with elite defensemen all over the league, yet he’s putting together another remarkable season and has been a driving force in the team’s success.
Martin St. Louis can also end up with the Jack Adams Award, given to the coach of the year, if he leads the Canadiens to another remarkable season. He’s established himself as a top coach in the NHL, and this season, he can finally be recognized as such.
Then there’s the Selke, which Suzuki won last season. He missed some time early in the season, but he’s picked up where he left off and proven why he’s essential to the Canadiens’ success, as they’ve rebounded since his return. It wouldn’t surprise anyone if he wins the award for the second year in a row.
Both Teams Will Have Some Fighting For The Same Awards
The Selke is where both teams will have players fighting for position. Between Hischier and Suzuki, it’s a matter of who stands out in the end. Plus, which teams around the league will have emerging candidates of their own? Patrice Bergeron retired in 2023, and Aleksander Barkov missed too much time to put together a Selke-caliber season, so it’s an open field for this award.
Sheldon Keefe can also put himself into the Jack Adams conversation if the Devils end up with the best record in the Metropolitan Division. He entered the season on the hot seat, yet a successful season can put his coaching on display. It’s unlikely he ends the season with more votes than St. Louis or the other great coaches in the game, but it’s possible.
The Jim Gregory is also where both the Canadiens and the Devils can have finalists. Mehta’s moves have turned him into a frontrunner, but Kent Hughes can make a big move at the trade deadline, especially considering all the assets he has to make a splash and become the favorite.
It’s a long season, and a lot will change in the award races. However, the Canadiens and the Devils should have plenty of finalists. Which team do you think will have more award winners this season? Comment below!
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