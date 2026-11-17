New Jersey Devils
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Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 4:19 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 4:19 PM
The top prospect made his NHL debut on Saturday night and showed flashes, but more importantly, showed an upside that makes him untouchable in any potential trade.
If the New Jersey Devils want to make a blockbuster trade, they must move on from young NHL-ready players, prospects, draft picks, or all of the above. The Connor Hellebuyck deal is a case in point: general manager Sunny Mehta sent the Winnipeg Jets a mix of all three.
Presumably, the next big player to trade is indeed a big prospect, literally. Anton Silaev is a 20-year-old defenseman who is 6-foot-7 and weighs 211 pounds, while playing a hard-hitting, defensive-minded game. Teams want him in a trade, especially if they are sending away a star player.
Silaev made his debut in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Washington Capitals. Typically, teams limit players in their debuts, but the Devils were confident in Silaev and liked what they saw. “I thought he was excellent. I thought he looked really good, confident, and assertive,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted after the game.
If there were any conversations about Silaev being part of a future trade, his debut was a reminder that he’s part of their plans. He’s a defenseman the Devils can’t move, as intriguing as it might be to do so.
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Silaev Could Singlehandedly Swing An Edvinsson Or Larkin Trade
Silaev is the player that the Detroit Red Wings would want in a trade. The Red Wings need young centers and top-pair defensemen to replace their top-line center and defenseman, who are on the trade block. He checks off a lot of boxes as a young defenseman who is developing into a shutdown top-four player.
From the Devils’ perspective, Silaev is the type of player they want to move in a one-for-one trade. Instead of sending a team a package, they can land Edvinsson, Larkin, or another top-end talent by just sending Silaev in return.
Sure, the Red Wings don’t want to make a one-for-one trade, and they’d prefer multiple pieces, even if they are future assets. However, Silaev is the type of talent who moves the needle and would be worth making that trade for interim GM Shawn Horcoff.
There’s a chance that if Silaev were part of the Hellebuyck trade, the Devils wouldn’t have moved Dawson Mercer or the other players who were part of the return. However, the Devils kept Silaev, which speaks to how highly Mehta views him.
Silaev Projects To Fill A Significant Need On The Devils
The Devils core has skill, plenty of it. It also has elite goaltending with Hellebuyck in his prime for a few more seasons. What they lack is a shutdown defenseman, a young one to build around. Silaev is that.
Even in his debut, as the 20-year-old defenseman was adjusting to the NHL, he showed what he can provide to the blue line. He’s a hard-hitting defenseman and has a burst of speed that allows him to join plays and keep up with the speed in today’s game. “He goes into people, he ends plays, and I thought he had some good puck plays as well,” Keefe noted after the game against the Capitals.
Silaev is developing into a top-pair defenseman, someone who can play alongside a scoring defenseman to give the Devils a great top pair. While he’s a left-shot defenseman like Luke Hughes, both skaters have the versatility to play on their weak side.
Moreover, the Devils core doesn’t have many prospects on the way, except Silaev. He’s the defenseman who will round out the blue line and the roster overall. The Devils might want Edvinsson, a proven shutdown defenseman, yet they have their own version with higher upside in their system.
So, Who Can The Devils Move Instead In A Blockbuster Trade
Lenni Hämeenaho has made a strong impression this season with the Devils. In two games, he has three goals and four points while establishing himself as a fourth-liner who can defend. Likewise, a few prospects with the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League can be part of any package.
Arseny Gritsyuk is also a player to keep in mind. The Devils don’t want to trade him, considering what he brings to the Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt line. However, he’s one of the few players with no trade protection, and he’s someone teams will want if they are giving up a star player.
The Devils also have two picks in the first round in the 2027 draft. If they make a move and buy at the trade deadline, something they are projected to do, a first-round pick might be part of any trade.
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