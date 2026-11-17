New Jersey Devils
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Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Christopher Trim-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 7:59 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 7:59 PM
The team announced that both players will miss significant time with injuries, and now they must answer from within. Who will step up in the forward unit, and who will fill a void on the defense?
The New Jersey Devils provided injury updates on both Anthony Mantha and Johnathan Kovacevic. Mantha injured his throat in the Nov. 7 game against the New York Islanders and is expected to miss a month. Kovacevic suffered an ankle injury in the Nov. 10 game against the Winnipeg Jets and will miss four to six weeks.
It leaves a void on the third line of the forward unit and the third pair of the defense. The Devils knew they had to solve these injury woes from within, and to their credit, they have so far.
Now they must figure out a solution for at least the month, if not longer. So, who should the Devils have on their third line with Mantha out and who should join the defense while Kovacevic recovers?
Mantha’s Third Line Replacement
For now, the Devils have addressed the third line issue by calling up Stefan Noesen. It makes sense to have Noesen in that role as a veteran who steps up defensively and works well with Evan Rodrigues and Jesper Boqvist. The veteran forward scored a goal in the Nov. 12 game against the Washington Capitals and has been a steady part of the forward group.
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In the long run, the offense will tail off with Noesen playing Mantha’s role. Mantha added a physical scoring presence with five goals and five assists in 17 games. Noesen will help the offense but not at the same level.
It’s why there’s a strong argument to play Lenni Hämeenaho on the Redrigues line, or at least swap him with Connor Brown. Hämeenaho has three goals and four points in two games and is playing like a prospect on a mission to stay on the NHL team. He’s impressed so far and can add more offense.
The other question with the forwards is where Amadeus Lombardi plays. He was a scratch for the two games against the Capitals, and his spot on the fourth line was taken by Hämeenaho. It’s why he might remain in the press box for the time being as the extra forward, even though he’s proven he can play on the fourth line at the NHL level.
Devils Move Everyone Up On The Defense
The Declan Chisholm addition in the offseason is paying off right now. General manager Sunny Mehta acquired him as an extra defenseman, bracing for a potential injury. With Kovacevic out, Chisholm plays the third pair alongside Brenden Dillon.
Over the past week, the Devils were spread thin on the defense because Brett Pesce was out with an illness. Jonas Seigenthaler played alongside Luke Hughes, while Chisholm played on the same pair as Dougie Hamilton.
The Devils called up Vladislav Kolyachonok, who also got sick, and then called up their top prospect, Anton Silaev, from the Utica Comets in the American Hockey League. Silaev made his debut on Saturday against the Capitals and showed a high ceiling as a bigger-bodied shutdown defenseman.
With Pesce back, there’s a good chance either Kolyachonok or Silaev is sent down to the AHL while the other remains as the extra defenseman. Many will want Silaev to stay, but his development takes a hit if he’s not playing, and it’s why the Devils might send him down, just because they know he’ll get the ice time with the Comets if he does.
The Devils Extra Depth Helps Soften The Blow
One of the reasons this season is different is that the injuries haven’t cost the Devils, at least not yet. They started the season without Boqvist or Brown and recently have battled through a few games without Kovacevic and Mantha.
In fairness, these injuries aren’t sidelining the star players. In the past, when Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, or Dougie Hamilton missed time, the entire team was affected. It’s why the Devils are bracing themselves, knowing the hot start can be wiped out by a big loss.
It’s also why the extra depth the Devils have this season helps. This team is more prepared, and while they won’t remain dominant, they’ll keep winning games. Mehta entered his first offseason with a mission to make the Devils more resistant to injuries or slumps, and so far, that’s been the case.
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