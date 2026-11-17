New Jersey Devils
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John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 2:17 AMPublished Nov 17, 2026 2:17 AM
The New Jersey Devils have played 21 games and have hit the quarter mark of the season. So, it’s a good time to hand out awards for some of the players.
The NHL has hit the quarter mark of the 2026-27 season. It’s enough of a sample size to know that some teams are contenders and others are heading to the cellar. Likewise, it’s good time to look back at the season so far, especially for the New Jersey Devils.
21 games in, and the Devils are 15-6, one of the best teams in the NHL. While they don’t have many frontrunners for the end-of-season awards, they have a few players who have stood out on the team. So, let’s hand out some quarter-season awards for the Devils.
Team MVP: Jack Hughes
There’s a great argument that Connor Hellebuyck is the Devils MVP. The difference in how the team has looked since he joined is night and day. Likewise, Nico Hischier is the motor, and the team goes as he does. More importantly, Hischier does all the things the rest of the team doesn’t, notably scoring the dirty-area goals and playing a physical game offensively.
That said, Jack Hughes has been the most valuable player on the Devils. It’s one thing for Hughes to lead the Devils in goals (10) and points (27), but he’s also come up in the clutch, with four game-winning goals and three overtime winners.
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Hughes has also made an impact in different ways, aside from his scoring. He’s improved his play on the defensive end and used his speed to backcheck and close in on plays. The Devils have hoped for years for a season like this from Hughes, and if he stays the course, he’ll lead the team to the top of the standings and potentially become the first 100-point player in the process.
Honorable Mentions: Connor Hellebuyck, Nico Hischier, and Luke Hughes
Breakout Player: Luke Hughes
Luke Hughes not only hit his stride this season but has established himself as one of the core Devils, someone they’ll build around for years to come. He always had the skill on the offensive end. Now, he’s taken it up a notch.
The big difference on the offensive end is Hughes taking on a shoot-first mentality and looking for the back of the net. It’s led to six goals, including a few highlight ones where his skill and puck handling are on display.
More importantly, Hughes has leaned into his strengths to become an elite defenseman, using his speed to break up rush chances and force turnovers. His 1.5 defensive point shares are the second-most on the Devils behind stay-at-home defenseman Brett Pesce, who, interestingly enough, is on his pair. Hughes has turned into an elite defenseman, and it’s helped turn the Devils into one of the league’s best teams.
Honorable Mention: Arseny Gritsyuk
Best Under-The-Radar Player: Evan Rodrigues
This is a subjective award. After all, who is under the radar when the Devils are winning and, seemingly, everyone is in the spotlight? The Devils have a few depth players who have played above their weight and become key contributors, and the most notable is Evan Rodrigues.
Rodrigues has become a steady force as the Devils' third-line center. He has six goals and five assists while playing a gritty defensive game as well. Plus, Rodrigues has also been a key part of the leadership dynamics as a veteran who has kept the Devils on track.
Honorable Mentions: Arseny Gritsyuk, Luke Evangelista, Cody Glass, and Jonas Siegenthaler
Young Player To Watch: Arseny Gritsyuk
The Devils have an injection of youth into the lineup, most notably with the latest round of call-ups from the Utica Comets. One of the high-impact players who has added a spark all season is Arseny Gritsyuk, a 25-year-old winger with eight goals and nine assists.
Gritsyuk has noticeably taken his game up a notch since he moved to the Hughes and Jesper Bratt line. His speed and skill work well with the two forwards, and he’s been a constant threat offensively while rounding out a top line for the Devils.
Honorable Mention: Luke Evangelista and Luke Hughes
Most Impactful Addition: Connor Hellebuyck
It’s a given that Hellebuyck is the most impactful addition for the Devils. He’s changed the dynamics of the team and the perspective around them. For years, the Devils have struggled in the net, and now they have one of the best goaltenders in the NHL.
The Devils are 7-0 with Hellebuyck as a starter. He also has a .916 save percentage and a 2.25 goals-against average on 190 shots, with 4.6 goals saved above average, elite numbers for a goaltender who missed training camp. Hellebuyck raises the ceiling for the Devils, and not only was he their biggest add this season, but he might become the most impactful addition of general manager Sunny Mehta’s tenure.
Honorable Mentions: The entire offseason was filled with high-impact moves, including Amadeus Lombardi, Anthony Mantha, Declan Chisholm, Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist, and Luke Evangelista.
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