One story is in the net. Jacob Fowler against Connor Hellebuyck. Both goaltenders are exceptional but also highlight the present and future of USA goaltending. Fowler is off to a hot start in his first full season in the NHL, making him a Calder Trophy frontrunner. Hellebuyck is 7-1 as the Devils' starter but is coming off a Gold Medal with the USA Olympic team and is one of the best goaltenders of this era.