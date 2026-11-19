New Jersey Devils
243 Members•3,099 Posts
John Jones-Imagn Images
John Jones-Imagn Images
Nov 19, 2026 12:19 AMPublished Nov 19, 2026 12:19 AM
Updated Nov 19, 2026 4:39 AM
The Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils starters are Jacob Fowler and Connor Hellebuyck, two success stories of USA Hockey and American goaltending.
When the Montreal Canadiens face the New Jersey Devils, there are plenty of intriguing storylines. Both teams are on the rise, with plenty of star power, and both are expected to contend for the Stanley Cup this season.
One story is in the net. Jacob Fowler against Connor Hellebuyck. Both goaltenders are exceptional but also highlight the present and future of USA goaltending. Fowler is off to a hot start in his first full season in the NHL, making him a Calder Trophy frontrunner. Hellebuyck is 7-1 as the Devils' starter but is coming off a Gold Medal with the USA Olympic team and is one of the best goaltenders of this era.
In the big picture, the headline of this matchup is that both goaltenders were developed through the USA Hockey development system, speaking to the success of the program that has become a goaltending factory.
The USA Goaltending Factory
Hellebuyck highlights USA goaltending, and his journey to becoming the game’s best is a fascinating one. He was born and raised in Michigan, but his development took off in Odessa, Texas, as part of the North American Hockey League (NAHL). The league and development programs allowed him to hone his talent and become an elite goaltender.
Related stories
Fowler had a similar path, playing for the Youngstown Phantoms in the United States Hockey League (USHL) before playing in college. The USHL turned him into a top prospect and one of the best young goaltenders in hockey.
But Hellebuyck and Fowler aren’t the only ones. The USA Olympic team had Jake Oettinger and Jeremy Swayman as the backups. Both goaltenders went through similar programs and have had plenty of success in their NHL careers.
Likewise, Joey Daccord, Brandon Bussi, Joseph Woll, and Devin Cooley all went through the USA Hockey program at some point before joining the NHL. Bussi notably grew up on Long Island and had a long path to the NHL, yet backstopped the Carolina Hurricanes to the Stanley Cup title in 2026.
It's not just exclusive to the NHL, either. Aerin Frankel is regarded as the best goaltender in the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), winning the Gold Medal for the USA Women's team and leading the Boston Fleet to multiple successful seasons. Frankel also developed through the USA Hockey programs to become a dominant goaltender.
USA Hockey is doing something right with their goaltending. Some might chalk it up to timing or fate. Canada had an era where they developed the best goaltenders, with Quebec notably producing Patrick Roy, Martin Brodeur, and Marc-Andre Fleury. Recently, the Russian goaltending stood out with Andrei Vasilevskiy, Sergei Bobrovsky, and Igor Shesterkin bringing in multiple Vezina Trophies and Stanley Cups. However, the USA goaltending goes beyond just timing or luck.
How USA Hockey Developed Elite Goaltending
One benefit of USA Hockey and the USA development program is that it provides access to hockey where it wasn’t available before. The initiative started in the 1990s with the goal of producing elite players across the country.
Suddenly, an athlete from Arizona, Florida, Texas, or other warm climates had access to ice and rinks. The effect was evident at the 2026 Olympics, when Auston Matthews and Tage Thompson, who grew up in the southern United States, played key roles on the team.
The games expansion has had a trickle-down effect on goaltending. "As the game grows, a lot of kids are gravitating towards a cool goaltender and the cool equipment, and they're getting an influx of goalies," Hellebuyck noted after the Nov. 18 game against the Canadiens.
For goaltending specifically, the programs are hyperfocused on the position. A few weeks ago, I spoke to Andrew Mossbrooks, the play-by-play broadcaster and media relations specialist for the USA National Development Team in the USHL. Goaltending was highlighted as a position where the program focuses on drills off the ice as much as on the ice (the full conversation is linked below).
Goaltenders will play plenty of games, but these programs work on their conditioning, lateral movement, and awareness. Likewise, goaltenders go through film sessions and breakdowns to help them. This isn’t exclusive to USA Hockey but is a focus, especially with goaltenders at a young age who are still developing.
It turned Hellebuyck into one of the best and likewise developed Fowler into a great young goaltender. They aren’t the only ones, and more are on the way.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy