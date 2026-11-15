Devils Notebook: What A Capitals Playoff Series Would Look Like, The Fourth Line & More

Noesen admitted that splitting time between the AHL and the NHL has been stressful, not just for him but for his family as well. It's definitely been hard, not really for me but for my wife; she's been the one going through it. She's got herself. She's got me, and that's pretty much it. So, I give her a lot of credit. The kids are asking where Dad is sometimes, and that’s when it gets hard, right?” Noesen knows that the call-ups and getting sent to Utica come with the territory, especially at this point in his career. That said, it still takes a toll, and for him, he hopes that he does enough to stay with the Devils, not just for himself but for his family as well.