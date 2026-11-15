What Would A Capitals-Devils Playoff Series Look Like? Who Has The Edge?

New Jersey Devils
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Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2026 11:14 PMPublished Nov 15, 2026 11:14 PM
The following is an excerpt from this week's Devils Notebook. For more on the Devils, a possible playoff series against the Capitals, and more, make sure to check it out at The Hockey News.
These teams have already met three times, with the Capitals winning the first meeting on Oct. 17, 4-2, while the Devils won the next two games, 5-2 on Nov. 12 and 7-4 on Nov. 14. It’s enough of a sample size to know that a seven-game series would be entertaining and likely go the distance. To dive into a matchup, I reached out to my colleague and Capitals site reporter Ted Starkey for his perspective as well.
What type of series should we expect?
Mike: It will be a high-scoring series with plenty of skill on display. The Devils scored 12 goals in the past two games against the Capitals with offense throughout the lineup, and the Capitals have young skaters who are matchup problems, notably Ryan Leonard and Cole Hutson. Quite the contrast from the 1988 playoff series that featured multiple line brawls, including a Game 3 with 231 combined penalty minutes between the two teams.
Ted: The series likely would be the Capitals and Devils trading chances, with some entertaining hockey. The two teams can generate offense and will need their Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltenders (Connor Hellebuyck for the Devils and Logan Thompson for the Capitals) to wipe away mistakes.
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Where do the Capitals have the edge?
Mike: The Capitals are the more physical team and have the size to win in the playoffs. The Protas brothers, Alex Tuch, and Tom Wilson give them a heavy lineup that can give the Devils problems. It’s worth adding that the Capitals have the better power play and penalty kill, both of which make a difference in a playoff series.
Ted: The Capitals have the better forward unit, with four lines that are capable of scoring. They can overwhelm the Devils, especially with Leonard emerging as a young difference-maker. Speaking of difference-makers, the Capitals have two on their defense, with Hutson and Jakob Chychrun making plays at the point.
Where do the Devils have the edge?
Mike: The Devils proved in the last two games that they are the more talented team. They have the depth this season, and despite the injuries, the defense can hold its own. More importantly, the Devils have the edge in the net, as Hellebuyck can make the big saves where Thompson can’t. The big question for the Devils in the net is whether Hellebuyck can deliver in the playoffs, which has been a question throughout his career. That said, between him and Thompson, he’s the one to trust in a playoff series.
Ted: The Devils are the more talented team, as evidenced by their record and a 2-1 advantage in the season series. On top of that, they have the edge in net, assuming Hellebuyck plays at a high level in the playoffs, as he does in the regular season.
Who would win?
This series will likely go the distance, and home ice will make a difference, especially since both head coaches can use the last change to find favorable matchups. If the two teams met for a seven-game series this week, the Devils would have the edge.
However, a lot can happen from now until then. Injuries can change either team, and for many hockey fans, they are waiting for a shoe to drop and see how the Devils battle the injury woes (they’ve struggled to do so in the past, but with Hellebuyck, maybe things are different). Plus, either team can make a big trade to land an elite talent that would not only swing this series but put them in the driver’s seat to make a playoff run as well.
Who do you think would win this hypothetical playoff series? Make sure to comment below!
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