What Would A Capitals-Devils Playoff Series Look Like? Who Has The Edge?

Mike: The Devils proved in the last two games that they are the more talented team. They have the depth this season, and despite the injuries, the defense can hold its own. More importantly, the Devils have the edge in the net, as Hellebuyck can make the big saves where Thompson can’t. The big question for the Devils in the net is whether Hellebuyck can deliver in the playoffs, which has been a question throughout his career. That said, between him and Thompson, he’s the one to trust in a playoff series.