Devils Admit The Hellebuyck Trade Stirred Up Mixed Emotions

Mercer was always in the room, quite literally. He played all 82 games in all five seasons with the Devils and never missed a game, totaling 420 before the trade. Daws was a young goaltender who was developed by the Devils and someone they hoped would become the next great goaltender. This season, they were willing to bet on him as he started four of the first 10 games, at least that was the impression that they gave.