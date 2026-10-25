Devils Admit The Hellebuyck Trade Stirred Up Mixed Emotions

New Jersey Devils
236 Members•3,036 Posts
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Oct 25, 2026 10:24 AMPublished Oct 25, 2026 10:24 AM
Updated Oct 25, 2026 2:01 PM
“I’ve been through those days. They’re not easy, but when you get a guy coming back like Connor, you can feel the buzz,” Jake Allen
The New Jersey Devils made the blockbuster trade of the season when they acquired Connor Hellebuyck from the Winnipeg Jets. The move brings a fresh wave of optimism that this market and fanbase haven’t experienced in years.
Hellebuyck is one of the game's best goaltenders, someone multiple teams wanted to acquire. Yet, general manager Sunny Mehta put together an offer that got the deal over the finish line. Hellebuyck came with a cost, as the Devils traded Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad, Alexander Command, and two draft picks.
The players on the NHL roster they traded left the Devils in a frenzy as they prepared for the Saturday afternoon game against the Los Angeles Kings. Without much practice time, the Devils had to figure out who would play on the same line as Evan Rodrigues and Anthony Mantha and what the ripple effect would be (ultimately, by moving Jesper Boqvist to that line, Amadeus Lombardi made his return to the lineup and joined the Cody Glass line).
“This is a strange situation, right? It's the trade that happened basically when things were done yesterday for us, and no morning skate this morning, and it's an afternoon game,” head coach Sheldon Keefe noted before the puck drop. The move required adjustments on the ice but also for a tight-knit locker room that had to say goodbye to Mercer and Daws, two staples of the team in recent years.
The Personal Side: Losing Key Players In The Room
Mercer was always in the room, quite literally. He played all 82 games in all five seasons with the Devils and never missed a game, totaling 420 before the trade. Daws was a young goaltender who was developed by the Devils and someone they hoped would become the next great goaltender. This season, they were willing to bet on him as he started four of the first 10 games, at least that was the impression that they gave.
Both players were sent to the Jets as part of the package to land Hellebuyck. “You see some guys leaving the other way; that’s also not easy, but it’s part of the business we’re in,” Nico Hischier noted after the 3-1 win over the Kings.
“It’s a whirlwind of a scenario. Until you’re a part of it, you don’t understand,” Jake Allen added after the recent game. Allen has been part of these trades, from being dealt midseason to seeing core players in the room moved. He knows these trades aren’t easy but are necessary to win.
The Excitement Hellebuyck Brings
The energy around the Devils has been infectious. The players have an extra pep in their step, while the coaching staff has a reinvigorated optimism about what the season will look like. The Devils are eager to see what Hellebuyck looks like in a Devils uniform and what the team's ceiling is.
“I’ve been through those days. They’re not easy, but when you get a guy coming back like Connor, you can feel the buzz,” Allen added after the recent game. The buzz started Friday morning, when reports surfaced that the Devils were closing in on a deal. By the time the trade was finalized, the players weren’t at the facility but returned for Saturday’s game ready to go.
“It's natural they would be excited, yet at the same time you say goodbye to some teammates and guys you're friends with, and Mercer in particular obviously has been here a long time. Daws has been in the organization a long time. So those types of things make it difficult,” Keefe noted before the game against the Kings when asked about the emotion in the room.
It didn’t affect the play from the Devils. They were in control of their latest game against the Kings, and despite allowing the first goal, they scored three unanswered goals to win 3-1. The defense put together another strong performance and was a showcase for Hellebuyck, who looks to join the team soon.
Hellebuyck Reunites With Some Familiar Faces
Hellebuyck had a no-trade clause and chose to play for the Devils. One of the reasons is the urge to win. Another is to play with Jack Hughes, with whom he won the Gold Medal with the USA team at the Olympics.
It also helps Hellebuyck that he’s joining a team with Brenden Dillon already on it. Dillon, like Hellebuyck, made the move from Winnipeg to New Jersey and knows what the move is like. “It'll be great. He’s already all in on the place,” the veteran defenseman mentioned.
Dillon knows what Hellebuyck brings to the room and knows that the Devils' ceiling is higher with him. “To have a rock like Hellebuyck back there, it's going to be hard to beat,” Dillon added. He’s one of the players who will ease Hellebuyck into the Devils and, likewise, allow the rest of the team to understand the type of player and competitor he is.
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy