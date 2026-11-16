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Nov 16, 2026 2:32 PMPublished Nov 16, 2026 2:32 PM
The New Jersey Devils are having a great season, as is their American Hockey League affiliate. What’s behind their success? Let’s check in on the Utica Comets.
They’re doing something right in Utica! That’s what many New Jersey Devils fans said this week as they saw the American Hockey League affiliate's success and impact on display. The Devils called up four skaters from the Utica Comets, and all four helped them win two divisional games.
A good AHL team not only wins on the ice but also develops prospects for the NHL affiliate. The Comets have done both to start the 2026-27 season. With a 10-3 record, they have the second-most points in the North Division and the highest points percentage (.769) in the Eastern Conference.
Credit goes to general manager Sunny Mehta, Comets GM Braden Birch, Jessica Campbell, Bryan McCabe, and the rest of the development team for adding resources to the farm team. “That's important to us: developing guys, particularly improving Utica and putting more resources into it,” Mehta stated during Connor Hellebuyck’s introductory presser, and it shows in their performance so far.
The Comets Mirror The Devils
At a glance, the Comets look a lot like the Devils from a roster-building perspective. They have four forward lines that come at teams in waves, where any of their lines can score, even the checking lines.
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They have a defense that can shut teams down, and before the Anton Sileav call-up, they had a young defenseman emerging as a do-it-all number one option. The Devils know it takes time for a defenseman to develop, as they’ve seen with Luke Hughes, and they are watching Silaev mature into a big, bruising, and steady stay-at-home defenseman.
On top of that, the goaltending is elite. Sure, a David Rittich and Jakub Malek tandem is a far cry from Hellebuyck, one of the game’s best goaltenders. However, the duo has a .903 save percentage, a 2.06 goals-against average, and a pair of shutouts.
The Devils have an AHL team with depth, and it’s set up a winning culture. It’s that environment that’s allowed prospects to join the Devils and pick up where they left off, whether it’s Silaev, Lenni Hämeenaho, or any of the prospects.
The Additions Rounded Out The Roster
In the AHL, a team only goes as far as its veterans will take it. Not only do teams need talented vets, but they also need them to lean into and embrace their leadership role, a tough assignment considering most prefer to be in the NHL and are miserable in the AHL.
Stefan Noesen has embraced that leadership role. He played with a mission to return to the Devils and helped the prospects in the process. With six points in seven games, the Devils called him up when the injuries piled up last week, and he filled in for the injured Anthony Mantha.
Noesen isn’t the only vet on the Comets either. They signed Riley Tufte in the offseason to show the prospects how to play to make it to the NHL. While his point production hasn’t been there this season, he’s a checking presence who helps the defense. He plays a fourth-line role, much like many of the prospects do in the NHL, and the prospects who play like him are often the ones called up. Hämeenaho showcased the skill to play for the Devils but needed to check and defend to play on their forward unit, and his ability to do so has proven that he can stay on the NHL team.
The Comets also made the bet on “Tweeners,” or players who aren’t prospects but are still in their early 20s and are either late bloomers or missing that one step to make it in the NHL. These players have made the difference this season. Ben Steeves, Gabe Klassen, and Vladislav Kolyachonok add speed and skill to the lineup and have given the Comets a great mix of youth, experience, and the in-between.
Will The Comets Handle The Talent Drain?
One difficulty of a hot start in the AHL is that it can get wiped out in a few weeks. The roster changes all the time, and in the Comets’ case, the call-ups can leave them with a depleted roster.
While the Comets seemed unfazed by the call-ups, winning twice last week, they ran out of gas in their Nov. 14 game against the Syracuse Crunch, losing 3-2. It was the first game without Silaev, and four regulars were on the Devils. The losses might be around the corner, but it’s something they’ll take, considering it’s helping the Devils win.
That said, there’s optimism around this team and that this season is different. The front office will help them and make a move to maintain the winning culture. Likewise, the Comets are a well-coached team; specifically, their head coach, Ryan Parent, who filled in as an interim in 2024-25 and coached his first full season in 2025-26, has the buy-in this season. Parent, like the players he’s coaching, has developed and, at 39, understands the AHL, and is a young coach who can take this team to another level.
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