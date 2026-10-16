Devils Offense Finally Sets The Tone: Can They Do So All Season?

Hischier once again found the back of the net by getting to the net and powering a loose puck home. “It’s a hard league to score goals, and a lot of goals are scored around the net-front area,” Hischier noted after the recent win. On a team of skilled forwards, he’s the one who gets to the dirty areas for his goals, and it’s why he has a team-leading four on the season. “You hear a lot of coaches preaching from a young age that when you get to the net, good things happen,” Hischier added, and good things are happening, to say the least.