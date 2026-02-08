Emptying The Devils Notebook: 7 Things

There is no denying that it is a challenging time to be a New Jersey Devils general manager, coach, player, or journalist. Entering the Olympic break on a three-game losing streak, there are few positive storylines surrounding the team, which is seventh in the Metropolitan Division.
As I methodically put together a content calendar for the next few weeks, I knew that despite the current temperature around the team, I would continue to share the off-ice stories and features I have been working on over the past several months.
The first step is to go through the two Devils notebooks I carry to and from the Prudential Center, which are now filled with small anecdotes and random stories from the locker room.
While the standings, statistics, and analytics will always be a focus of my job, the other part, the more important part in my opinion, is to continue to share the human element of the game and connect fans to their favorite players.
Let’s begin with a blueliner and his temporary blue-collar job.
1) There was a time before Johnathan Kovacevic signed his $20 million contract when he was a kid looking for a little extra cash before he left for college. That need for money led him to work a temporary job at a winery for two months. With his headphones in, the towering defenseman worked on the bottling line.
“They would have six skids of boxes, and I would take the boxes and put them on the conveyor belt,” he said. “Then I would empty three skids, and then go to the other side of the belt, put three skids on. By the time I was done with that, a forklift would come and replace the first three. I did that all day.”
2) As professional hockey players, these guys have plenty of responsibilities that go beyond the ice, including charity fundraisers, meet and greets, and, of course, their team social media requirements. I think many would be surprised to learn how many of these guys consider themselves introverts. As one player told me, “I am pretty introverted. I mean, when I am comfortable with people, I guess I am more outgoing, but I am more of an introverted guy. I like to keep quiet. I like listening more than talking.”
3) Shane Lachance admits he doesn’t remember much from his NHL debut on Nov. 15, 2025, at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC, but there is one detail that he most likely won’t forget.
“The only thing that I remember is going out there for my first shift and seeing Alexander Ovechkin come over and line up next to me. That was pretty cool.”
4) When players are benched for a game, it is important that when they arrive at the rink that night, they put their individual feelings aside and prioritize the team. While not every player has this attitude, it is vital to highlight those who do because it is an element of the game and locker room culture fans aren’t privy to.
“Never fun,” Paul Cotter said when he saw himself on the outside looking in. “I was fortunate enough to be with, and I reflect on it quite a bit, my teammate Ben Hutton who I played with in Vegas. Obviously, a very good defenseman and a good player, but he was out of the lineup for the majority of the year. Just how he conducted himself. The guys know that people in that situation aren't happy, so I think it goes a long way if you stick to being a good teammate and bring energy to the team. Even if it is just jokes in the locker room, not noticeably being down is big. That is something that I tried to hold on to.”
As of late, it was forward Juho Lammikko and defenseman Colton White who served as the team’s extra skaters. Both agreed with Cotter’s assessment that while they want to be in the lineup, being a team first guy and keeping things positive becomes their priority.
“I think if you get upset, it is not going to help your mood or anything,” Lammikko shared before he departed the organization. “You just try to be happy to be around the boys, pump them up, and have fun.”
“You always want to be positive and be uplifting for the group instead of bringing the mood down,” White said. “And if things are going poorly, you still try to have a positive voice and bring some good energy.”
5) When the Nashville Predators came to Prudential Center, I caught up with Brady Skjei, a former teammate and friend of Brett Pesce, who happily spoke about the “underrated” Devils defenseman.
“As a person, just an amazing guy," he said. "Funny, a great guy in the locker room that guys kind of gravitate towards. As a player, I feel like he is very underrated and doesn't get the credit he deserves. Defensively, I think he’s got one of the best sticks in the league. Just an unbelievable player and made it really easy for me as a partner to play with him.”
When asked, Skjei said he has not been surprised to see Pesce take on and excel at being a mentor to Luke Hughes.
“I think that is kind of his DNA.”
6) When it comes to the forwards down in the American Hockey League with the Utica Comets, Lenni Hämeenaho and Lachance have headlined the group, but I am going to present another name: first-year center Matyas Melovsky.
“His skating is probably the best in Utica among the forwards,” one teammate shared. “At the start of the year, he was a threat every time he was on the ice. I wouldn't say his shot just yet, but his playmaking ability is really good. His speed is very underrated and sneaky.”
While it is not a direct comparison, Melovsky has shown early in his career that he has the tools and skillset to develop into a Cody Glass-type player down the line.
7) The smile on Nico Hischier’s face could not be more genuine when I showed him a picture of a young boy named Parker in full hockey gear back in January.
You see, years ago, Hischier sent a video message to Parker’s parents when the boy was in the hospital, going through multiple open-heart surgeries and a liver transplant. And every time Parker woke up after surgery, he would ask to see the video from the hockey guy.
“You are a true inspiration, and keep fighting. You are doing so good,” was part of the message Parker eagerly watched on repeat from his hospital bed.
In true Hischier fashion, he remembered Parker’s story and making that video. He was thrilled to see the young boy is healthy and back to playing the game they both love.
