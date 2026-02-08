Emptying The Devils Notebook: 7 Things

“Never fun,” Paul Cotter said when he saw himself on the outside looking in. “I was fortunate enough to be with, and I reflect on it quite a bit, my teammate Ben Hutton who I played with in Vegas. Obviously, a very good defenseman and a good player, but he was out of the lineup for the majority of the year. Just how he conducted himself. The guys know that people in that situation aren't happy, so I think it goes a long way if you stick to being a good teammate and bring energy to the team. Even if it is just jokes in the locker room, not noticeably being down is big. That is something that I tried to hold on to.”