Evan Rodrigues Is The Devils Glue Player Or Just A Merchant?

More importantly, Rodrigues played at another level in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored seven goals in the 2024 run and had 15 points in both playoff runs to help the Panthers win the Cup in back-to-back years. The Devils can look at Rodrigues as their glue player who makes them better, even without explanation. Every Cup team has those players who aren't flashy, put up crazy numbers, but result in wins, and he might be that guy for the Devils.