Evan Rodrigues Is The Devils Glue Player Or Just A Merchant?
This season will be the tell-all about the Stanley Cup-winning forward that the New Jersey Devils acquired this summer. Is he the X-Factor or not as good as the team hopes?
Among the many forwards the New Jersey Devils acquired, Evan Rodrigues is the most fascinating. Sure, he doesn’t have the same upside as the younger players who were added, but if anyone knows Rodrigues best, it’s the first-time general manager Sunny Mehta, who saw him up close in Florida and is betting on him being a missing piece.
The Devils landed Rodrigues as part of the Jacob Markstrom trade. While many associate that trade with the Devils getting out of a difficult and seemingly immovable contract, it landed them a forward who can be a steal or a bust, depending on how the next few seasons play out.
The question many in hockey have is: How good is Rodrigues? The 33-year-old forward won two Stanley Cup titles with the Florida Panthers, and he’s been a steady presence everywhere he’s gone. Was Rodrigues overlooked throughout his career or just along for the ride on great teams? The Devils are certainly hoping for the former as he becomes a missing piece for their forward unit.
Rodrigues As A Glue Forward
It’s no coincidence that Rodrigues has had success and played on winning teams throughout his career. He started with the Buffalo Sabres but then spent two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins as a key depth forward, helping them make the playoffs in 2020-21 and 2021-22. In 2022-23, he joined the Colorado Avalanche and was a key part of their top six with a 39-point season that gave the offense an extra boost.
The surprise is that the Panthers snagged him when the rest of the league was uninterested. Anyone could have signed Rodrigues, yet the Panthers saw his upside and gave him a four-year deal with $3 million average annual value (AAV). A $3 million AAV for a top-six forward is a bargain price.
Rodrigues became a key part of the Panthers' forward group, often playing alongside Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart. His consistent play gave the offense multiple great lines that came at teams in waves and, more importantly, gave the Panthers favorable matchups against any opponent.
More importantly, Rodrigues played at another level in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He scored seven goals in the 2024 run and had 15 points in both playoff runs to help the Panthers win the Cup in back-to-back years. The Devils can look at Rodrigues as their glue player who makes them better, even without explanation. Every Cup team has those players who aren't flashy, put up crazy numbers, but result in wins, and he might be that guy for the Devils.
Was Rodrigues A Merchant This Whole Time?
Rodrigues was surrounded by elite talent throughout his career (aside from his start with the Sabres). He played on the same line as Sidney Crosby with shifts alongside Evgeni Malkin. His one year with the Avalanche allowed him to benefit from Nathan MacKinnon’s playmaking. Then he was part of the Panther top six that featured plenty of game-changing forwards.
It’s easy to look at Rodrigues and say, he looked better because of who he was playing alongside. Crosby, MacKinnon, and the Panthers make anyone around them better, and Rodrigues was a beneficiary.
It’s worth adding that Rodrigues, despite all of the talent around him, didn’t produce at a high level. His career-high for points was 43, and he’s a consistent 30-point player. Now, he’s expected to produce without the help, especially if the Devils move him down in the lineup.
Possible Roles For Rodrigues
Considering his past, the Devils might look at playing Rodrigues on the Jack Hughes line. With Hughes and Jesper Bratt driving play with their speed and skill, the veteran can be the finishing piece on the other wing, both setting them up and making the most of scoring chances. Like the line he played on with the Panthers, Rodrigues won’t be the one driving the play. Instead, he’ll feed off of Bratt or Hughes.
Then again, the Devils might count on Rodrigues to lead the third line. While he’s a winger, he’s played center in the past and can be the driving force that provides scoring depth. Even if he’s on the wing, he can round out a line with Dawson Mercer or Cody Glass centering it.
Rodrigues is an unknown for the Devils, and it’s why he can play anywhere in the lineup. It’s also given the Devils versatility they’ve lacked in the past, having a player who can play anywhere in the lineup goes a long way if the injuries pile up. It’s made him a fascinating player to watch with the season around the corner.
Where do you think Rodrigues should play in the lineup? Will he be the X-Factor who turns the Devils around? Let us know in the comments section below!