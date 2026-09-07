The Devils 4 Season-Defining Stretches In The 2026-27 Schedule

Then, there’s an afternoon game on Black Friday against the Calgary Flames followed by a game the next night against the Winnipeg Jets. A plus is that both games are at home. Another plus is that both teams are expected to be bottom-feeders whom the Devils can defeat and do themselves a huge favor. Plus, there's a chance Connor Hellebuyck is still on the Jets when this game rolls around, in which case it's a good time for the Devils to showcase what a fine team and organization they have.